This way you can know which apps you use that are outdated and will not be able to be downloaded from Google Play soon

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Google is going to get a lot tougher on old apps on Google Play. From November, applications that are not adapted to the latest versions of Android will no longer appear in searches and be downloadable for new users. Until now, Google forced developers to adapt new apps and updates, but “abandoned” apps remained in the store without any changes.

This change is centered around the value Target API used by apps, an internal piece of data not visible to users that indicates which version of Android the app is based on (although it may be backward compatible). If you want to see which of the apps you have installed today will be considered outdated Starting in November, you can do it with a free app.

What changes from November

Each new version of Android is accompanied by a new system API (Android 12 is API 31, for example). These new versions change how the applications work, for example being able to restrict them from accessing data that they could access in previous versions. To prevent apps designed for older versions of Android from breaking when upgrading, Android takes note of what version of android were they developed for: is what is called the Target API.

For example, Android 11 changed how permission to access all files works, but these changes don’t apply to apps designed for Android 10 or earlier. Thus, file managers like MiXplorer continue to use the Android 10 API, despite continuing to update frequently. It’s an old developer trick that Google has been tackling for some time. forcing new apps and updates to be based on recent versions of Android. Thus, MiXplorer is not on Google Play.

Until now this was the only measure that Google took against “outdated” applications, but from November the restrictions will go further. Apps based on old Android versions (two versions below the most current version) they will not appear in searches or be downloadable for new users.

There will be no changes to who already used these applications in the past: They will continue to be visible on Google Play and can be downloaded. Update, in theory not until they adapt to a more modern version, as Google’s limitation that forces developers to use the latest version of Android in updates within a period of one year from its launch remains. To help us understand it, Google has this table on their support page.

As of today, new apps uploaded to Google Play must use the Android 11 Target API at the very least, but starting August 1, they will need to upgrade to Android 12. Updates have a little more leeway: they will need to upgrade to Android 12 first. from November 1. By November 1, 2023, Google wants all apps on Google Play to be based on Android 12.

Do you have outdated apps on your mobile?

As we mentioned before, the Target API it is an internal data of the applications and that goes separately from the minimum supported version, although fortunately there is a way to know what API the apps you have on your mobile are based on: With the free AppChecker app.

AppChecker - App & System info

AppChecker – App & System info

  • Developer: kroegerama
  • Download it at: google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tools

AppChecker is an application with a Material You design that informs you of the ins and outs of the applications that you have installed on your mobile, including the version of Android on which they are based. With her, you can know which of the apps you have will need to be updated before November if they do not want to lose visibility of new users in Google Play. Again, we emphasize: since you already have the app installed, you should have no problem continuing to use or download them after this date.

There are several ways to consult the data, although you can simply open the app and scroll through the list: the target API is the icon that appears to the right of each app. Those that are based on versions prior to Android 11 are the ones that Google will consider outdated in November. AppChecker allows you to sort them by versions and you can also check the API Versions tab to see how many you have in each version. For having, there is even a graph.

With this list we will see that, for example, the Google Authenticator app is still based on Android Pie, although it makes “sense” because it has not been updated since 2020. However, Google must renew it before the end of the year or it will not appear in searches for new users. The same is true for the Google Play Developer Console app, which is based on Android Oreo (and hasn’t been updated since 2019).

As a user you will not be able to do much with this list beyond knowing better how are the apps you have installed on your mobile and anticipate which of them are going to have to receive some kind of update before the end of the year if they don’t want to lose visibility. The real work will come to the developers, who will have to get down to work and dust off the apps that have been abandoned for a long time.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

