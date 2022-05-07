This way you can discover the list of your most listened to Spotify artists and songs

If you are a frequent consumer of music within the Spotify platform, then you should know that at the end of each year a kind of summary is given in which each user you can see what you have been listening to throughout the yearboth songs and specific artists.

This is called Spotify Wrapped, but the point is that this summary is only shown to us at the end of the year and you simply cannot see it when you want. Nevertheless, this is not the only way to see the lists of your most listened to songs and artists on Spotify.

Well, the reality is that there are some ways to access this information, although clearly not through native Spotify methods or options. Instead of this, It is time to resort to third-party services such as web pages or applicationswhich are made specifically to provide users with lists of their most listened to songs and artists up to that moment, among other things.

To go straight to the point, we will start by talking about a very interesting and reliable page, which is called Audio Habits and it serves to see everything that we have just commented exactly. Once you enter their website, you will have to click on the central green button that indicates Login with and the Spotify symbol right next to it.

At this point you will have to log in with your account and grant permission to the web to analyze your activity within Spotify. Once you have passed these points, they will immediately be shown to you different lists and compilations of dataincluding the following:

– Most listened artists in the last 4 weeks.

– Most listened to artists in the last 6 months.

– Most listened to artists in the last year.

– Most listened songs in the last 4 weeks.

– Most listened songs in the last 6 months.

– Most listened to songs in the last year.

And this would be all, so now you have plenty of material to review and see everything you’ve been listening to lately.