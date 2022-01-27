This vitaminized control for Android TV not only changes the channel, it also sends video and installs apps

Google includes several remote controls with which to control the content of an Android TV from the mobile, but there is always room to complement that specific use with content streaming, app installation or with a remote tool to capture the TV screen: CetusPlay does all this and much more.

With a smart TV you don’t need a smartphone to enjoy the best multimedia content. Even so, the mobile complements very well with devices that include Android TV: apart from linking using the Chromecast protocol, the phone screen becomes a handy remote control. And there is no reason to use Google’s.

CetusPlay is much more than a remote control for Android TV

The remote control integrated in Android is enough and more than enough for basic use: enables TV navigation and text input in enabled fields. Google hides three of those controls in the system, in the Home app and in Play Movies; controls that do not offer too quick access for those who need to change channels quickly.

As an extension of the default remote controls, CetusPlay is an app that is divided into two: on the one hand, there is the phone application, which acts as a remote control; on the other, there is the server, the app that is installed on Android TV. Once both have been downloaded, and after pairing the devices (They must be connected to the same WiFi), CetusPlay opens the door to advanced TV management.

Once everything is configured, all you have to do is access CetusPlay on your phone to have a remote control with different operating modes (cursor, browser, touchpad…). But it is only the beginning: the app allows you to send videos and photos from your mobile to the TV, enable remote app installation (installation permission is required, this is delicate), it includes a screen capturer (very useful) and allows you to write remotely from your mobile, among other functions.

CetusPlay is a free app that includes ads to be subsidized. It is very powerful, it goes far beyond the remote control function, it is compatible with Amazon Fire TVs and works better than the original controls if it is only needed for that.

Since you hit, we would say that can be somewhat unstable, that giving it all the permissions entails certain doubts and that advertising can be somewhat annoying. Other than that, we highly recommend it. It is necessary to install the remote app on the mobile and the receiver on the TV.

CetusPlay-Best Android TV Box, Fire TV Remote App Developer: CetusPlay Global

Download it at: google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools