This user has turned the secondary screen of the LG Wing into a standalone phone

Over the course of the past few years, we’ve seen some very eye-catching smartphone mods. One of the most recent was that of a user who installed a USB Type-C port on an iPhone.

Now someone has managed to disassemble last year’s famous LG Wing smartphone (with its curious “T” -shaped dual-screen configuration), and turn your smaller sub-panel into a standalone phone.

This mod was made by a creator at the Chinese streaming site Bilibili, and the video shows a bit of the modification process.

It turns out that the logic board and most of the phone’s internals, including the rear cameras and pop-up selfie camera, fit quite well under the square-shaped display. As for the battery, it is apparently sandwiched between the phone’s internals and the display itself, with a thicker frame custom-built to accommodate the whole package.

This achievement is quite impressive, although it is of no real use. In fact, we have doubts about the ease of use of this device, considering that it does not appear to have a speaker or proximity sensor.