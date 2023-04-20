This trick will help you improve the performance of your TV with Google TV

- Advertisement -

Google TV It has positioned itself as the operating system par excellence in the Smart TV sector. All new models from Sony, TCL and Philips have this interface that comes to succeed Android TV. And the truth is that it has all kinds of functions with which you can get the most out of your smart TV.

For example, thanks to its huge application store, you will be able to download all kinds of apps and games for Google TV, such as this essential for your Smart TV or multimedia player. But today we are not going to talk about apps, but about a simple trick that will help you improve the performance of your TV with Google TV.

My TV with Google TV is slow, why?

Especially if you have bought an entry-level Smart TV (between 199 and 299 euros for 55 inches) it is very likely that the television is not exactly powerful. Today we can find very decent models with 4K resolution, but in some section they have to cap, and they usually do so on the power of the television.

An entry-level model does not usually have AI rescaling systems, complex software algorithms with which to wash the image and improve it… Different elements that require a dedicated and more powerful processor.

The problem with the entry-level range is that, since there are not so many requirements, they tend to use very cheap processors and configurations with 2 GB of RAM. And this translates into a bad user experience since the system does not move with absolute ease.

Luckily, there is a way to fix this problem for a better Google TV experience. To do this, you just have to disable some animations. And seeing that the process is simple and completely reversible, let’s see the steps to follow:

Open your TV’s Settings. To do this, you must go to your profile photo located in the upper right and click on the gear icon.

Within the available options, select System.

Now, inside System, click on Information.

Now, we are going to activate the developer mode. To do this, you must go to Compilation of the Operating System and press the OK button on the remote several times until it has been activated.

Once you have done it, follow the previous steps until you go to System.

Under System, look for Window Animation Scale, , Transition-Animation Scale, and Animation Duration Scale. Set all three options to 0.5X for a huge performance improvement.