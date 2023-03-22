This tool uses GPT Chat to give psychological help

With the rise in popularity of artificial intelligence and the integration of some of the most popular ones like ChatGPT in programs like the search engine MicrosoftBing, this software created by the company Open AI has started to provide its services to other tools, Applications and websites who use their procedures to benefit other people in various areas of their lives.

A psychological support tool called koko is included among the platforms that integrated ChatGPT to offer emotional and psychological support for people who need resources to care for their mental health and have access to a Internet connection or at least to a data plan that allows you to connect with this artificial intelligence.

The function of this platform is to prevent people from endangering their health or life in the form of eating disorders, depression, among other adverse situations. According to Rob Morris, who is the co-founder of this platformindicated in his official account of Twitter that until the first days of the year 2023, attempts had already been made to help more than 4,000 peoplewho resorted to this virtual accompaniment tool for assistance.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Artificial intelligence ChatGPT can be used to create malicious code

One of the data presented by Morris in Twitter indicated that “(Koko) uses an approach of ‘co-pilot‘ with humans supervising the artificial intelligence as needed. It was done in about 30,000 messages (…) and those that were composed in this way were rated better than those that were composed by only humans”, he assured.

Koko psychological help using artificial intelligence from ChatGPT. (Capture)

How Koko works

- Advertisement -

The way of using the platform it is relatively simple. After entering the Web page tool officialkokocares.org”, users will have to click on the Menu button at the top right of their screen and then on the “Try Koko” option.

After that, they will be redirected to a Web page with an automated chat model that will ask what support is needed and provide four options: Mutual support, self-help courses, a safety plan or connecting with crisis lines around the world, including countries of Latin America.

It may interest you: ChatGPT: this is how you can create contracts, essays and emails with artificial intelligence

- Advertisement -

In the event that the mutual support option is chosen, koko indicates that this is a way of helping yourself while helping other people at the same time. Messages are not sent to ChatGPT directly, but rather go through a moderation process by real people, who will co-write any responses that are submitted. According to Koko, you can opt for different ways of contact as WhatsApp, Telegram and even discord.

Koko psychological help using artificial intelligence from ChatGPT. (Capture)

Despite this, and because the co-written messages were rejected by users, according to Morris, “a machine has not had human experiences, so reading that a message is being written message like ‘I understand’ or ‘That sounds difficult’ is inauthentic”.

Another of the functions that koko and that, instead of being based on artificial intelligence, it resorts to a closer process of attendance to people who may have problems mental health even more complex as self-harm wishes, users will also be able to request contacts with crisis lines operating in their countries of origin.

Even though this virtual tool and ChatGPT work mainly in English, this is not an impediment for people to find data relevant contacts for different types of scenarios in countries of Latin America such as Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Paraguay, Ecuador, among others.

Koko psychological help using artificial intelligence from ChatGPT. (Capture)

Each contact not only offers a number of phone local, but also provides users with a direct link to the websites related associations or NGOs who can offer professional assistance. In case users find themselves in situations like this, it is preferable to resort to instances of this type instead of using virtual resources.