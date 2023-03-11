This tool identifies if an email is dangerous or has false information

The modality of phishing is the most used by cybercriminals to steal information. Taking advantage of certain situations and the trust of users in entities, they manage to overcome security barriers. However, there are several ways to detect such deceptions.

He email It is a way that is widely used to attack people, as it is an easy address to get to and where users receive a lot of information, they take advantage of that space to send access links to false websites or to download malicious files and programs.

To prevent falling for this scam, there is a tool that analyzes emails and their potential danger, as well as other practices that should be appropriated to avoid scams.

Keys to detect fake emails

Currently, cyberattacks are an effective way for criminals, because it allows them to stalk en masse, with less investment and a high effectiveness due to the ignorance of many people.

So you always have to doubt any request, how security works on the street when an unknown person approaches to ask for help or to start a conversation without a prior context.

If messages of prizes, offers, password change requests or access to forms that have never been requested arrive in the mail, it is an immediate alert of an attempted fraud. No entity will ask you for personal information in this way.

According to Kaspersky, if an email asks to perform an action such as go to a link or download an attachment, claiming to be important with a “personal request from the CEO” or something that “must be paid in the next few hours”, the safest thing to do is let it be a trap

It is also important to verify every detail of the mail before making any move. From checking the spelling and writing of the text, to the quality of the images, the description of the URL and the contact information that they put, such as the sender’s email address that would have to correspond to that of the entity that tries to communicate with you, that is, that it be @nameofthebank.com and not that it ends in @gmail or @hotmail, because it is not a corporate email.

To verify the domain of the mail received, in case it is suspicious or when browsing a strange site, you can access a free Kaspersky page that analyzes files and URL’s.

When entering that link, you must copy the link or the email address and the platform will be in charge of analyzing it to give an evaluation and determine if it is malicious or not.

This tool can be complemented with alert services offered by applications such as gmail and Outlookwhich notify users when an email contains dangerous content and send it to the spam folder.

How to activate the spam filter in Outlook

That a piece of spam manages to overcome the filters and enter the inbox is something possible, especially if the settings that help to solve this situation are not activated.

These are the steps to carry out said configuration and avoid false or fraudulent information in the mail:

1. Open Outlook.

2. Go to ‘Settings’.

3. Select View all Outlook settings and click ‘Spam’.

4. To block the email address, type in ‘Blocked Senders’ and press ‘Add’.

5. To block all email from a domain, type the domain name in ‘Blocked domains’ and select ‘Add’.

6. Click on the ‘Save’ option.