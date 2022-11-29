This tool creates a festival poster with your music from Spotify

Would you like to have a festival poster with all your favorite singers? Instafest makes it happen with a few simple clicks.

It creates a festival cover for you using your Spotify playback history as a reference. So you will not have to do almost anything to have this sign, since it will automatically reflect your musical tastes.

How to create a festival poster with music from Spotify

There are many web apps that use our Spotify history for different creations. For example, creating a chart based on your favorite Spotify song or the possibility of creating a graphic with your musical tastes.

And now a new proposal is added with Instafest. It is a web application that offers you to create a festival poster from the singers you listen to the most on Spotify. Yes, like those posters you see when promoting a festival, which usually put the most prominent artists in larger letters or list all the guest singers depending on the day.

This application creates a similar poster for you, but with your favorite artists, with a result similar to the one you see in the image:

The dynamic is simple. It will ask you to log in with your Spotify account and then you will have to give a series of permissions. For example, permissions to see your account data and your activity on Spotify. This will allow you to analyze your playback history and create the poster.

There are some details that you can customize. For example, you can indicate if you want to include singers that you have listened to in the last 4 weeks, last 6 months or that take into account all your history.

And you can also choose one of three poster styles. And of course, you can name the festival that will appear on the poster. Once you have customized all the details, you can download the poster or share it with your friends on social networks.