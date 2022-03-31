Tech News

This summer we will have fully autonomous Tesla cars on the roads of Europe

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In the United States, some of the Tesla cars already have the FSD package installed, an update that began at the end of 2021 and that offers a 100% autonomous driving system, although always with the driver behind the wheel so that he can take control at any time. moment.

Now that update will arrive in Europe, surely in the summer, although they have not given an exact date. It is in summer when the new regulations that allow level 3 autonomous vehicles to circulate freely will be approved.

In the United Kingdom they will have to wait a little longer, and in any case it will be necessary to receive the approval of the authorities for driverless cars to circulate on the roads.

To enjoy the theme, the car owner needs to have the full autonomous driving capability package, and that costs about 7,500 euros. It will be the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y that will receive the package, but if you don’t pay that extra, you won’t be able to enjoy the autonomy it offers.

On the other hand, to increase safety, the driver’s safety assessment will be taken into account, since a certain safety assessment must be passed in order to have the program download notice available.

The program is capable of reading signals and locating itself well at crossroads, but it is always receiving updates to overcome possible problems that appear. That is the reason why the driver has to be alert, since nobody would like to have a problem reading signs in the middle of the coastal ring roads of the cities.

It should also be borne in mind that European legislation will apply some limitations to Tesla’s FSD package, so you will not have the same freedom as in the United States.

Surely the specialized motor media are already waiting like water in May to make the first reviews. We’ll be alert.

Source: Elon Musk Twitter.

Brian Adam
