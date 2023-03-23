This smartphone with 260W fast charging fills its battery in less than 8 minutes

- Advertisement -

When it comes to fast charging, we’ve seen many modern smartphones go beyond what’s technically possible with current battery technology, in a race for the fastest charges.

Various brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, to name a few, continue to push the boundaries of fast charging technology, often outperforming more “mainstream” brands like Apple and Samsung, which have so far taken a more “low-key” approach.

That said, one of the fastest charging Android phones we’ve seen is the Infinix ZeroUltra. Released at the end of 2023, it features a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 180 W.

The company has wanted to go further and has shown a personalized variant of the Infinix Zero Ultra, designed specifically to show the capabilities of the technologies 260W All-Round FastCharge and 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge.

The video shows how the Infinix Zero Ultra charges from 0 to 100% in less than 8 minutes with a 260W charger.

The technology that this special variant incorporates is not currently available for purchase, but Infinix’s All-Round FastCharge feature will be available on the upcoming NOTE series in 2023.



