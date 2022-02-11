When someone is injured, blood clots kick in to stop the bleeding. But for those with medical problems, such as mechanical heart valves or other heart conditions, the clots could lead to a stroke or heart attack. It is for this reason that many Americans and people around the world apply for taking blood thinners.

However, these medications are not perfect and require people to have frequent tests to determine if their blood is in the correct range. Let’s remember that blood that clots easily could still be a problem, as it is capable of causing heart attacks or strokes.

To provide a solution to all this, a team of researchers from the University of Washington came along and developed a new blood coagulation test that only requires the following: a drop of blood, a vibration motor and a camera. smartphone. This system also includes a plastic accessory that holds a small cup under the smartphone’s camera.

How does the mobile application work to determine the level of blood coagulation?

Smartphone app. Via: Medical Xpress

The researchers wanted to create an inexpensive system that could be used from home. So using this device is not very difficult. Patients only need to add a drop of blood to the cup, which contains a chemical that starts the blood clotting process.

The phone’s vibration motor will then shake the cup while the camera monitors the movement of the particle, which will slow down and stop moving as the clot forms. The researchers showed that this method is well within the accuracy range of standard instruments in the field.

To calculate the PT (time it takes for the clot to form) and the INR (international normalized ratio), the smartphone collects two timestamps: the first when the user inserts the blood and the second when the particle stops moving.

Thus, if the test indicates that a patient is outside the ideal PT and INR ranges, they should only go to the doctor.

What did you do to create this application?

The researchers tested this method on three different types of blood samples. The research team started with plasma, a component of blood that is easier to test. They proceeded to analyze the plasma of 140 anonymous patients at the University of Washington Medical Center.

The team also undertook to examine plasma from 79 patients with blood clotting problems. And as a result, in both conditions, the test had results similar to those carried out commercially.

To find out if the system would work on patients who would be at home, the team tested whole blood from 80 anonymous patients at Harborview and University of Washington Medical Centers. This test also gave results that were in the precision range of commercial tests.

The future of the app

This device is still in proof of concept. However, the researchers have already made public the code and are open to marketing opportunities as well as further testing.

All of these tests have only been done in laboratories, so they hope to be able to test them on patients at home. And, later, take it to the test in countries with fewer economic resources.