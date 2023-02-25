This small Motorola device enables two-way sending of SMS by satellite to any Android and iPhone mobile

- Advertisement -

One of them is the Motorola Defy 2 rugged phone, but even more interesting is the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, compact in size, since enables two-way satellite messaging to any Android and iPhone device.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a Bluetooth accessory that can connect to any existing smartphone, be it an Android device or an iPhone. It’s all you need to enjoy two-way satellite messaging in places without a cellular connection.

This device It also allows you to share your location and request SOS assistance via satellite. The device has physical SOS and location “Check In” buttons, which makes it even easier to use. These functionalities do not even require connection to a smartphone.

Being a member of the Defy family, the Satellite Link is quite durable. It has passed Mil-Spec 810H testing and is resistant to water and dust (IP68 rating).

Battery life is critical in an environment without cellular connectivity. Bullitt claims that the Motorola Defy Satellite Link has a 600 mAh battery that can last several days.

You’ll need the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app to send messages. The application tries to connect to the mobile network or Wi-Fi before checking if it is compatible with satellite. Recipients will receive the messages as SMS and will be invited to download the app. It’s the only way to reply via satellite to the sender.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link costs 99 dollars and will hit stores in April. A package that includes a 12-month subscription to the Essential Messaging service plan will cost starting at $149. Service plan includes up to 30 two-way messages per month and SOS Assist.



