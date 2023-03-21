This simple trick will let you know if you have been blocked in Apple iMessage

- Advertisement -

One of the virtues that has for many is that if you want to block someone it is difficult for the other person to know. But this is impossible, and there are some indications that allow us to know if this is happening in the messaging client that has integrated into its iOS operating system. We show you the clearest of all of them. Of course, if you are not specifically looking for this information, it may go completely unnoticed. And, in this way, you do not have the knowledge regarding if a person has you in iMessage. But, the truth is that as soon as you pay attention to some details of the application, you can be quite clear if this is happening. One of the most obvious signs in iMessage Obviously, and since privacy is one of the best weapons that the Apple messaging app we are talking about has, there is no specific notification that allows you to know another person if you have it or not locked. So one of the things they can do is check something that is important in the message bubbles: their color. If it is green, it is a sign that it could be blocked. This is especially relevant if the color that is usually seen in that contact is blue. If there is a change, it is very possible that at that moment the lock is active (but this is not something concrete, and it is more of a hint, it can also mean that there is a terminal change). The fact is that you already have a beginning in your investigation. In addition, the read receipts in the bubbles can also add reasons for you to think that you have been blocked. If the information indicates that someone has read what you have sent, including if SMS is used, it is very possible that you are blocked (especially if this happens continuously over time). Therefore, this is something that you must add. Another option on Apple devices If you have one blocked, there is another possibility that is quite effective to find out if this is the problem you have with the contact in question (and that transcends the Apple iMessage application). If it is impossible to contact from your number, but you have no problems from another, things are quite clear regarding what is happening. And, if so, you should consider the reason why it is happening and, thus, take the appropriate measures so that the blockage disappears. >