This simple gesture often eliminates the charging problems of your mobile

When we encounter problems the , we are faced with the doubt of knowing what the exact origin of the failure is. The cable, the power adapter, the battery itself or a broken connector can be the most common. However, there is another common cause of these problems and in which we do not usually think so easily.

We refer to the dirt in the charging port. And it is not necessary to imagine the port completely collapsed with dirt, since many times a small speck of dust is enough to make the connection with the cable null. Therefore, cleaning it is important, although not in any way.

Faults that can be caused by dirt in the port

It is not a drama to have a dirty charging port. It doesn’t even make us unhygienic people. After all, it’s natural to get dusty if we take into account that we carry the mobile everywhere, we leave it in pockets where there may be little fluff, tables that may have dust, etc.

However, not taking care of this section frequently can be problematic. As far as charging problems Concerned, not only could we find ourselves with the impediment of recharging the battery, but also microcuts could occur that make it intermittent. This is even worse when you consider that it can affect battery health.

Another common problem with the same origin is the inability to connect the mobile to other devices. Either to connect the smartphone to a computer or to listen to music with a wired headset with a USB-C connector. After all, the contact with the port is the same as that of the load and the problems due to dust appear in the same way.

How and with what should the mobile port be cleaned

It’s almost more important to know what not to do to clean this port, like knowing the right way. And it is that, unlike cleaning the speakers, it is not at all recommended to use sharp objects or use lint-free cloths and abrasive liquids for this action. What’s more, you should** avoid any type of liquid** for this cleaning, as this is the door to the inside of the device and we already know that electronics and liquid are not good companions.

For this you can use several common objects that you probably already have at home. For example a soft bristle brush, which you can insert through the port and move gently to expel the dust specks. Also a flattened lint-free swab. The method is the same, insert it into the port and move it gently to remove the dirt.

