This simple adjustment of the mobile will make it faster when turned on

If you have a old or a cheap range, it is likely that you will notice it somewhat slow when turning on. And while it is true that we know many ways to speed up a slow mobile, there is one in particular that will make your device noticeably when turned on.

And this is achieved thanks to changing a setting that comes by default on some devices, and there are also apps for those that do not have it integrated into their system. We refer neither more nor less than the apps that are activated as soon as they are turned on and that slow down the device.

- Advertisement -

Block startup apps that are not necessary

When we turn on the mobile, many processes start in the background. Most of them are necessary for the proper functioning of the device, even though together they can slow it down. Nevertheless, that an app starts to start without having opened it is not always necessary. Therefore, preventing it from doing so can be a good option.

In some customization layers, such as those of Xiaomi or Huawei, this option is native. In others, you will have to resort to third-party apps.

- Advertisement -

As we indicated previously, seeing which apps start on Android when turning on is not something that is natively present on all mobiles. In some mobiles you can find this option using the settings browser, putting something like “automatic startup” or “application startup”.

Once you access, you will not only be able to see the applications that start when you turn on the mobile, but also you can prevent them from starting. Of course, keep in mind that if you are going to use these apps, you will have to open them manually so that they update and synchronize their content, with their consequent loading times.

- Advertisement -

If your mobile does not have that option, you will have to resort to external applications. Autostars is one of the best for seeing a list of apps, but it doesn’t allow you to change them. However, the app StartupManager, in addition to being free, it does allow you to deactivate them. Of course, it is not on Google Play, but it can be downloaded safely from UpToDown.

In any case, whether your mobile has the option or not, it is still recommended. use this feature with caution. Keep in mind that there are apps that, even if you don’t use them directly, you may find it beneficial to have them start as standard (for example, Google Drive or other cloud services). We also do not recommend disabling other processes if you are not aware of them, as this could cause problems when starting up the terminal.