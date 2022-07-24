This search engine allows you to find millions of books and PDF documents for free

This is the wanted to find millions of

When it comes to doing homework for college or university, it is very important to have a wide variety of that can be consulted, however, searching for them on the internet can be tedious and not so easy. In any case, for this complication there is a specialized search that houses all the books, text files and PDF documents on the web. Its name is PDF Drive and it is free to use.

As already explained, this search engine works this way because its crawlers constantly index and monitor the PDF files that are uploaded to the Internet, but also if a document is downloaded, the PDF Drive search results will also no longer be available.

This website is very easy to use, it does not require great technical knowledge because its interface looks like any other search engine, even it is similar to Google, only in this case you will have access to about 79 million PDFs (at the time this article was written) and many of them are books that Internet users have found very interesting.

Likewise, when you enter the web, the documents that have been uploaded in the last hours and days appear as suggested, there is also the inevitable search bar where titles can be searched by the name of the authors and also has tools for filter the results by publication dates, language in which it is written or direct citations of the publication.

Once a query has been made, the search results will show all the documents related to it, indicating for each title the name of the authors, the number of pages, the language and the size of the file. Likewise, in addition to consulting them on the netthe texts can be sent by email or via Kindle, and can be downloaded in PDF but also in other lesser known formats such as EPUB or MOB.

However, like many other educational platforms found on the web, PDFDrive It is non-profit, so you can make donations and follow their official accounts on social networks.

Regarding copyright, the developers of the search engine have been emphatic in expressing their respect for the intellectual property of authors, publishers and third parties and they state that they expect their users to do the same. Additionally, by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998 in the United States, PDF Drive has the ability to quickly address claims of copyright infringement that have been committed using the platform.

However, from this search engine and following the links, users can go to external sites and unrelated to it where the authorship rights of the publications are not respected, this is because in those places on the Internet it is their owners who determine the rules and decide how and when to change them, as well as their position regarding legislation.

PDF Drive states that “We have no control over the content and nature of these external pages. These links to other websites do not imply that it is recommended to visit all the content found there.

