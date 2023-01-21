This Samsung foldable folds in and out

- Advertisement -

Samsung arrived at CES 2023 with two product concepts: its "Flex In and Out" display and a new hinge. Samsung has been working on a way to eliminate the crease that forms in the center of folding screens, and it may have succeeded with its new hinge and screen technology. What makes this technology interesting is the ability of the screen to rotate 360 ​​degrees. This means that on a foldable phone, the screen could fold in or out. As for the hinge, its design allows for a looser shape — similar to a drop of water — when folded inward, making the crease much less noticeable.

These prototypes could be seen at the Samsung booth at CES 2023, but initially there was only one good photo of it. However, Samsung has shared some new images featuring The Verge showing the form factor and the technology used. The device in the photos is not a Galaxy Z Fold, but it has a similar design. It is expected that the Flex In and Out screen and the water drop hinge can be adopted by Samsung’s next foldable: Galaxy Z Fold 5.