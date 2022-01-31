Every day the world of robotics seeks to advance much more to help people in delicate tasks. On this occasion, a group of scientists wanted to go further and began working on a robotic gripper capable of handling objects as fine and delicate as the yolk of a raw egg.

What inspired you to create this robotic gripper?

Via Hong et al, Nature Comm (2000)

Scientists at North Carolina State University were inspired by the Japanese art of kirigami (similar to origami, only you have to fold and cut paper) to create this robotic gripper.

The artifact is made of flat sheets that are cut with parallel grooves. And why is it designed in such a way? To achieve that when the ends of the part are moved, the gripper becomes a 3D sphere that can be used to grip objects precisely and smoothly.

One of the most striking keys to the design is that the pressure on his target is minimal, which allows him to manipulate fragile objects with ease.

How would it work when handling fragile objects?

Scientists thought too much about the original form of kirigami and how it could result when applying it in 3D. For example, a 2D kirigami sheet with a circular edge, when perfectly cut, will be able to fold into a sphere. And they worked on this concept, to the point of making thousands of prototypes until reaching its final form. Well, one of the keys to this was visualizing the design of kirigami and being able to carry it out.

In this way, they achieved the following: prevent the clamp from working like traditional ones (exerting force on its target). And, consequently, this robotic gripper is able to go around an object and pick it up, similar to how we cup our hands to grab an object.

How could it be useful in the future?

The prototype is not yet ready to be used, but the scientists consider that it could be very useful in the industrial environment, since they could integrate this technology in the area of ​​soft robotics. Helping, in this way, that the machines are capable of picking up fragile objects.

However, the scientists also commented that it can be used to grab live fish, hair or egg yolks. If so, the field of application could go beyond the industrial and, who knows, perhaps move to personal assistance sectors as well.