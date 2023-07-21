this robot will help firefighters save lives in fires

- Advertisement -

Scientists from two Spanish universities have created and successfully tested a prototype of a small tracked robot loaded with sensors. Produced in collaboration with fire and rescue teams, this robot with autonomous capacity is designed to help firefighters have a precise view of a situation inside a building bef Drones have become essential for most emergency services and it is not only in the tunes that they make it possible to observe a situation. There are also field robots . But these robots, like the Colossus used by the Marseille firefighters, are generally large machines. They keep the firefighter away from risk and make his actions more powerful and enduring. It is precisely with a view to protecting the soldiers of the fire that researchers from Universidad Rey Juan Carlos and Universidad Autónoma de Madrid have recently created an autonomous ground robot .

Small in size, it is designed to evolve in difficult indoor environments with its tracks. The robot is part of a more global project called “Help Responder”. Its objective is to optimize the mission time of the intervention teams and to reduce the rate of accidents for stakeholders. The robot is there to draw up a precise picture of the situation in order to go to the essentials and not put itself in a situation of danger unnecessarily.

The prototype developed by the researchers does not extinguish the fire, it is rather an observation robot. With its sensors, it is able to measure the temperature, humidity and air quality in an indoor environment, as well as its position and what is around it. It can thus locate hot and toxic sources, then map them practically in real time. This data is transmitted directly to the tablets of the firefighters via a application dedicated. ore intervening.

- Advertisement -

Towards an interconnection of drones and fire robots

The robot has three working modes to deal with different scenarios. It can be controlled remotely manually by an operator. But this robotcan just as well move independently to browse all the rooms of a home to provide a complete view of the situation and the environment. Finally, a last mode concentrates on the possibilities of evacuation. With it, after analyzing the environment, the robot’s data is analyzed to determine the shortest and safest path to evacuate a victim, for example. The advantage of the Spanish laboratory’s prototype is that it benefits from a modular design. In addition to its basic configuration, it is possible to add other sensors, such as thermal cameras. In addition, its components remain affordable, yet robust, with long battery life.

During the tests, the robot behaved perfectly during its various missions over a day. He showed his ability to evolve on difficult terrain without worry. To ensure therealism, these tests, as well as the development of the robot and the scenarios, were carried out with the local fire services of the town of Alcorcón in Spain.

After these full-scale tests, other fire and rescue services could try this robot. According to those responsible for the project, the next steps will be to improve the autonomous navigation system. The simulator , which is used to test virtual scenarios, should be even more realistic according to the team. Finally, the researchers wish to interconnect the data delivered both by thedrone, this type of robot and other sensors so that they can be simultaneously analyzed and make a better real-time situation map of the emergency.