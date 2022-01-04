This robot vacuum cleaner empties itself, washes the mop and refills the water tank

S7 MaxV Ultra will usher in the next generation of robotic cleaning. The S7 MaxV Ultra vacuum cleaner takes home cleaning to true autonomy, as it has a multipurpose charging station that empties the robot, charges the mop and refills the water tank.

Roborock is a company specialized in the development and production of household vacuum cleaners both robotic and wireless. Some of their most prominent models are the Roborock H7 handheld vacuum cleaner and today they presented at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES) their new flagship: the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. Endowed with a new smart dock charging, this vacuum cleaner is powered by Roborock’s most advanced technologies to provide superior and even more comfortable cleaning for users. “Contrary to popular belief, robotic vacuums still require high user intervention, both in terms of maintenance and operation,” said Richard Chang, Founder and CEO of Roborock. “We want to change this reality, providing our customers with a solution that requires less interaction with the device. That is, a vacuum cleaner that can identify and adapt to the elements in its environment, including carpets and obstacles, while at the same time being emptied and maintained when needed. With the S7 MaxV Ultra, customers will take a step towards true autonomy in floor cleaning. “ New robotic cleaning standards Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra marks a before and after in robotic cleaning standards that make cleaning is superior and more comfortable For the users. These are some of the most relevant characteristics:

Charging base

The Roborock S7 MaxV features a charging dock that does it all. An emptying, washing and filling base that allows minimize user maintenance. The mop automatically scrubs during and after cleaning sessions. In this way, it is guaranteed that the vacuum cleaner will always be ready for when we decide to clean our house again.

The charging base also cleans itself while you wash the mop, always keeping the station in good condition. In addition, the automatic tank filling function allows the S7 MaxV Ultra vacuum and scrub up to 300 square meters, 50% more than previous models while the dust bag can be dirty for up to 7 weeks.

ReactiveAI 2.0

It’s about a new obstacle avoidance system. It has a combination of RGB camera, structured 3D light and an all-new neural processing unit, allowing it to recognize objects in its way with greater precision and quickly adapt to clean around them no matter the lighting conditions. The S7 MaxV recognizes and locates the furniture in each room in the app, allowing you to start a quick cleaning around the furniture or sofas by simply selecting an icon in the app. In turn, it is also able to identify rooms and floor materials in order to recommend ideal cleaning patterns. On the other hand, the S7 MaxV Ultra is certified by TUV Rheinland for its cybersecurity standards.

VibraRise ® technology

A combination of sonic scrubbing and self-lifting mop. Sonic cleaning scrubs the floor with high intensity in order to remove dirt while the mop makes a smooth transition over the surface and is capable of automatically lifting itself if it detects the presence of carpets. The maximum suction power is 5100pa.

The S7 MaxV Ultra (S7 MaxV robot vacuum pack and emptying, washing and filling base) will be available in Spain for a price of 1,399 euros, in the second quarter of 2022. The S7 MaxV robot vacuum cleaner can also be purchased separately for a price of 799 euros.

New Roborock Q Series

Roborock also announces the launch of its new Q series “a mid-range offering which combines features behind the award-winning S series with the automatic emptying function. ” The company will put on sale the first product of this series, the Q7 Max, along with its respective self-emptying dock, the Auto Empty Dockure, during the first half of 2022.

Each robot that Roborock builds is designed to serve a purpose: to give people more time to devote to tasks they enjoy such as spending more time with the family knowing that cleaning the home is going to be done effectively thanks to the Roborock robot vacuum cleaners.