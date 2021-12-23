This robot lawyer service will help you recover your social networks and more

Having a lawyer on hand will always be an important resource in any legal eventuality. However, we also live in an age where machines are performing many tasks that humans used to do. In that sense, we want to talk about DoNotPay or what would be the first robot lawyer service in the world. An alternative that allows us to have support in a spectrum of situations ranging from claims to your insurance company, to recovering accounts on social networks.

It is a very interesting option that promises effective communications to solve our problems with companies and services.

$ 36 per quarter for a robot lawyer service

For a payment of $ 36 you will have the robot lawyer service available for 3 months. The idea behind this option lies in how ineffective customer service communications are for many services. Instead, the creators of DoNotPay indicate that they are more likely to be taken into account when addressing a letter to legal departments. This is where the robot comes into play, with the possibility of writing these communications and sending them to companies.

However, the process does not end there because the service is able to escalate the report in the event of no response within a specified time. These times are also set by the same robot, precisely to continue with the process and scale it if necessary.

The use cases of this service range from events as simple as canceling a membership, to undoing the ban on social networks. Regarding the latter, it is very interesting for accounts that need to be active and have been banned due to terms and conditions. Its creators assure that it is the best option to solve problems of this type without resorting to a lawyer. We do not know for sure how effective DoNotPay is, however, it is undeniable that it is a really interesting service.