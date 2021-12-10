This robot calling for help by voice when it gets stuck only needs a gesture of civility on our side

Robots are there to help humans, but sometimes they also need a little push to be able to do their job successfully. In the same way that humans consider ourselves autonomous but a hand is always good, autonomous delivery robots also fail from time to time. Does that mean they don’t serve their function? Nothing is further from reality.

Today’s example is very representative of how robots will need small displays of civility on the part of humans to perform their function. In Tallinn it is easy to find on the streets the robots of Starship, a small company of Estonian origin that has autonomous robots to deliver food at home. Some robots that, when they get stuck, they ask passersby for help through their voice synthesizer to free them.

And also give thanks

These robots have been in use in Tallinn for several years. They are capable of moving through the snow and even when it rains. They have four wheels, twelve cameras, ultrasound sensors, radars, GPS and their computer vision systems are capable of detecting obstacles, including animals, pedestrians, cyclists and other delivery robots.

Regardless, the real world is a challenging testing ground and Starship understands that their robots can get stuck. Hence they devised a possible and simple solution: have someone who passes by help them selflessly.

Modern times in Estonia. A robot which had become stuck in the snow, saw me coming, and asked with a synthesized voice whether I could help out. So I did, and both of us carried on with our day. pic.twitter.com/4H7SbwVn6t – IllimarLepikvonWirén (@iLepikVonWiren) December 7, 2021

In addition to voice-calling for help, the Starship deliverers also they thank when someone moves them and they can continue to circulate. This is established programming and also quite an eye-catching idea for driving robot citizenship.

Starship began using its robots on the streets in 2017 and since then they have been in five different countries. Their robots are autonomous, but can be remotely controlled by the technical team.

Sometimes, even by manually controlling the movement, it is not possible to free the robot. That’s where physical help comes in. The company has local operators in mobile units, but the addition of voice allows to greatly speed up the task, if they are lucky that there is someone nearby willing to help the robot.

