This relaxing particle app is like controlling a Winamp visualization with your fingers

There are applications that are tools for specific purposes and others that are not very clear what they are for, but still succeed. Triple A belongs to this last group, being a relaxing particle simulation app in which there is not much to do other than put your finger on the screen and enjoy.

Its creators, SungLab, have several similar applications on Google Play. Triple A is the combination in one app of three effects Art Wave, Art Particle and Art Gravity. Relaxing music and particles that react to your movements and they change color progressively: what more could you ask for.

Visualizations that come to life

Sometimes all you need in your life is to open an app that shows an explosion of 15,000 particles with different effects. It is an artistic application that is complex on the inside but simple on the outside. As a user you do not have a specific objective, except to entertain yourself as you prefer.

The application plays relaxing piano music (which you can disable, if you want) and the rest is taken care of by your touches on the screen. The particles react to movements on the screen, distinguishing up to five fingers at a time. To give it a more zen touch, the particles change color. You can see an example in the following video:

To begin with, you start with the first effect (Art Wave), although you can change to the other two (Art Particle and Art Gravity) from the settings, accessible with a button in the lower right corner. There are other parameters you can adjust like the number of particles, their size and their length. If you don’t feel like doing anything except watch, you can activate the mode Auto Play, which moves by itself.

The effect is somewhat reminiscent of Winamp or Windows Media Player visualizations and, although it is a very peculiar concept, the idea seems to have been liked. Has over 5 million downloads and an average rating of 4.6 on Google Play.