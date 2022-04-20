This program does not allow you to install Android apps on Windows 11: it is a dangerous virus

One of the most interesting features of Windows 11 comes with the ability to install Android apps. At the moment it is a tool that is only available for insider users, mainly because Microsoft wants its app to be as stable as possible. In this way, today you cannot install Android apps on Windows 11 unless you are part of the beta program. The problem is that hackers have taken advantage of this lack to trick those users who already want to install Android applications on Windows 11. And this is where Windows Toolbox comes in, a program that was available on GitHub and that promised that and much more. The worst of all? That the app allows you to install the Google Play Store, improves system performance by speeding up different processes… In short, it improves the Windows 11 experience. But of course, in this case you are also getting a dangerous Trojan. Uninstall Windows Toolbox from your computer as soon as possible As the colleagues at BleepingComputer have discovered, Windows Toolbox appeared on GitHub as a free tool that will allow you to install Android applications on the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, as well as offering a series of improvements real. The problem is that it was hiding a virus that has begun to infect a few computers in the United States. Luckily, it seems that this program has only been installed on computers located in the US and so far the theft of important information has not been detected, but better safe than sorry. Regarding the operation of Windows Toolbox, we have already told you that the tool was functional, but it also allowed the activation of PowerShell scripts to execute commands with administrator permission without the user noticing anything. Through these permissions, for example, it installed an extension in your browser that took you to affiliate links when you opened it to browse the Internet. It also started downloading malware among other harmful moves. Luckily, it has been detected in time. How to remove Windows Toolbox from my computer In the event that your computer has been infected, the first thing you should do is uninstall Windows Toolbox from your computer. In addition, you must find these three files through the Windows search engine and manually delete them from your computer. Ignore the warning messages and delete them without fear. C:WindowssecuritypywinveraC:WindowssecuritypywinveraaC:Windowssecuritywinver.png As you may have seen, the process to remove Windows Toolbox is very simple, but don’t waste time because the longer is installed, more problems will arise on your desktop or laptop. And regarding the ability to install Android apps on Windows 11, all you need to do is be patient until Microsoft enables this feature. >