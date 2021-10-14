This possible bug in iOS 15 could format your iPhone. Great care!

It seems that iOS 15 it’s choking Apple more than ever. There is no week in which a new security flaw does not appear. And this time around, it looks like the Cupertino-based company will have to rush to roll out the next big update.

We have been waiting for the arrival of iOS 15.1 to fix most of the iOS 15 bugs. The fourth beta was released yesterday for developers, and is now available for beta testers today, so we can expect the final version to arrive in the next few days.

The problem is that there are so many errors to solve, that it seems to have no end: you cannot unlock the iPhone with an Apple Watch if you wear a mask, screens that do not respond after unlocking the phone, hang up native applications … And now we bring a Dangerous new bug in iOS 15 that can format your iPhone.

This is the most dangerous bug in iOS 15

POC? RCE up to 15.0.X ~ High level proximity based Bluetooth LE exploit to remote wipe iDevices based on proximity alone! No physical device access. In short can put a laptop in a backpack and ride a bike in a city wiping iPhones 🙂 POC date tbd#iOS # iOS15 #iosrce pic.twitter.com/CD7cj9Bna7

As you can see in the message posted by the user RobertCFO through his Twitter account, he has found a dangerous vulnerability that allows “using a high-level Bluetooth LE proximity exploit” to erase any device with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15.

Apparently this user contacted Apple stating this problem. The company’s response has not been long in coming, indicating that The iOS 15.1 release date will be October 25.

In addition, the Cupertino-based company confirms that it was aware of this problem and that the next iOS 15 update will fix the error. “Thank you for your patience as we work to fix this issue, I can confirm that this issue has been resolved in iOS 15.1 and that we will be scheduling a software release beginning the week beginning Monday October 25th. To avoid putting our customers at risk, we would appreciate it if you did not disclose this information until the necessary updates are available. In addition, we will keep this case open so we can finish evaluating a payment to you for providing this information. “

While it is true that from Apple Insider they have contacted Apple and have indicated that “they have no record of any interaction between the alleged investigator and a member of the Apple Security Bounty team “, you have to take this information with tweezers.

It may be that it is a fake, but it is also likely that the company of the bitten apple has chosen to drain the package until they release the corresponding update. It is not the first time that Apple has acted in this way, so we recommend that, If you have an iPhone or iPad with iO 15 or iPadOS 15 respectively, make a backup copy of your phone periodically until the expected update is released.

