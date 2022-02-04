This “portable” battery can recharge an iPhone daily for 15 years

Perhaps in the future, when our electronic devices carry almost inexhaustible batteries made of “graphene” or some other unexplored material, we will fondly remember the days when we carried portable batteries.

However, until that happens, Handy Geng has chosen to create the ultimate power bank, a 27,000,000 mAh monster that uses the battery of an electric car to store and supply electrical energy through various sockets at its end.

To give you an idea, this capacity is Enough to fully charge an iPhone 13 daily for more than 15 years.

The vehicle’s battery is mounted on a wheeled cart along with what appears to be the car’s charging unit or a grid inverter.

The set looks like a giant version of an external battery with a curved sheet metal casing and white hardboard panels.

In the video we can see that, after charging a huge number of phones, he recharges an electric scooter, just before settling down by a river to fish, next to his washing machine, his television and his electric pot for cooking.



