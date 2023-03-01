5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeMobileAndroidThis Pokémon game will help you have good sleep habits

This Pokémon game will help you have good sleep habits

AndroidTech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
pokemon sleep.jpg
pokemon sleep.jpg
- Advertisement -

Back in 2019, The Pokémon Company announced a game that would reach mobile phones, and that it would bet on a completely different dynamic from Pokémon Go. With Pokémon Go you had to move everywhere, and with this new game the proposal was the other way around.

It’s about pokemon sleep. A game that is in the news again, since they announced that it will reach mobile phones in the coming months. We tell you what it is about.

This is Pokémon Sleep, the game that will come to iOS and Android

- Advertisement -

Another novelty that was announced at Pokémon Presents has to do with Pokémon Sleep and its upcoming release on iOS and Android mobile devices.

If you take a look at the trailer, you’ll see that it all takes place on an island where Snorlax and Professor Neroli are, who is investigating how Pokémon sleep. To be part of the game you just have to sleep. And so that you don’t cheat, and the game can analyze your sleeping habits, it will ask you to leave your mobile near your pillow when you go to sleep.

World Cup 2022: in addition to the physical edition, sticker album gets digital version

Just like any sleep tracker does, your sleep cycles will be recorded and analyzed. And according to your sleep habits, your rest will be classified as light, medium and deep. And now is when the Pokémon come into action, since those who have the same game pattern as you will appear next to the protagonist, among other surprises.

And of course, knowing your habits will help you know if you need to give them more attention to have a better quality of sleep. Although they have not mentioned a specific release date, it has been confirmed that it will reach iOS and Android devices this year.

- Advertisement -

So we will have to wait for future announcements to find out more details about its launch in the App Store and Google Play.

[mb_related_posts2]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Biden celebrates Black History Month at White House

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another...
Latest news

Paul Ryan Says He’ll Back ‘Anybody But Trump’ In 2024 Election

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) said he’ll support “anybody but” Donald Trump in...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.