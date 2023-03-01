This Pokémon game will help you have good sleep habits

Back in 2019, The Pokémon Company announced a game that would reach mobile phones, and that it would bet on a completely different dynamic from Pokémon Go. With Pokémon Go you had to move everywhere, and with this new game the proposal was the other way around.

It’s about pokemon sleep. A game that is in the news again, since they announced that it will reach mobile phones in the coming months. We tell you what it is about.

This is Pokémon Sleep, the game that will come to iOS and Android

Another novelty that was announced at Pokémon Presents has to do with Pokémon Sleep and its upcoming release on iOS and Android mobile devices.

If you take a look at the trailer, you’ll see that it all takes place on an island where Snorlax and Professor Neroli are, who is investigating how Pokémon sleep. To be part of the game you just have to sleep. And so that you don’t cheat, and the game can analyze your sleeping habits, it will ask you to leave your mobile near your pillow when you go to sleep.

Just like any sleep tracker does, your sleep cycles will be recorded and analyzed. And according to your sleep habits, your rest will be classified as light, medium and deep. And now is when the Pokémon come into action, since those who have the same game pattern as you will appear next to the protagonist, among other surprises.

And of course, knowing your habits will help you know if you need to give them more attention to have a better quality of sleep. Although they have not mentioned a specific release date, it has been confirmed that it will reach iOS and Android devices this year.

So we will have to wait for future announcements to find out more details about its launch in the App Store and Google Play.

