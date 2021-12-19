This person’s Pixel 6 mistakes flushing sound for Adele’s hit

If you have a sure Google that you know the song identification functionality. Allow your Pixel to listen constantly and help you identify the songs that are currently playing.

All of that happens locally on your device, with nothing you hear being sent to Google’s servers, but without the power of the cloud, things can go wrong, and Pixel phones sometimes get confused.

Something like this has just happened to someone, who has shared in Reddit that your Pixel 6 Pro identifies success Rumor Has It from Adele every time he flushes.

The funny thing is that the Reddit thread se has been filled with people who claim that their Pixels are also often confused.

There is a person who, when you brush your teeth with your electric toothbrush, your pixel says it listens Arrakis Dream from the soundtrack of Dune, and another user’s Pixel 3 identifies this sound with The Great Beyond from REM

A user indicates that their Pixel 6 Pro is listening The Rain from They pray “Juice” Jones every time he gets in the shower, and another explains that his Pixel phone claimed to be listening Copacabana from Barry manilow while playing Forza Horizon 5, and the song is not part of the game.

There is also another person who had to endure construction sites outside your home for a few weeks, and your Pixel 5 would interpret the sound of the jackhammer as music from Imagine Dragon, The White Stripes Y Dresden Dolls.



