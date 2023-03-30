This patent reveals a remarkable change in the design of the iPad. What will it be?

- Advertisement -

Apple has been dominating the tablet market for years thanks to its family , a range of devices with a lot to offer. It is true that Samsung has some high-end solutions, such as its incredible Galaxy Tab S family, but no one can compete with the manufacturer of the bitten apple in terms of sales.

And reasons are not lacking to succeed in this market. The iPad was in charge of giving the starting signal to the tablet sector, and we are facing a product that works really well. In addition to a very careful , the iPad family guarantees exquisite performance to provide the best user experience.

The iPad will debut new finishes on its chassis

But nobody can deny that the style of continuity in the design of the iPad is beginning to choke. And Apple seems to have taken note, since they just filed for a for an iPad with glass finishes.

As reported from Phone Arena, the company with the bitten apple has done every last detail of the process to create a Chassis made of tempered glass. And it makes all the logic in the world for the manufacturer to bet on a new design.

For a start, the iPhone family of phones abandoned the use of aluminum years ago to bet on a body made of tempered glass. In this way, the iPad family would complement the iPhone family by offering a similar design.

Besides, it is easier to implement wireless charging technology in a product made of tempered glass, since the aluminum finishes make a kind of Faraday cage that prevents wireless charging from working properly. And the manufacturing cost is a bit lower, so it’s all advantages.

So it makes a lot of sense that Apple is considering launching an iPad with tempered glass finishes. The most obvious problem has to do with your resistance to shocks and falls.

One of the big problems with tempered glass is its lower resistance compared to other noble materials such as an aluminum alloy. And taking into account that the iPad, due to its dimensions, it’s harder to handle than an iPhone, so it’s more prone to drops, that’s the only factor against it.

Nothing that is solved with a good case, or treating your brand new tablet with care. When will we see the first iPad with tempered glass finishes? Surely in 2024, taking advantage of the launch of the first iPad Pro with an OLED screen.

>