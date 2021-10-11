This Oxford modified Himalayan “super mushroom” can increase the effects of chemotherapy by 40 times

Cordycepin. This is the name of the chemical component that the University of Oxford has been investigating in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Nucana, and that can be extracted from a fungus that can be found in the Himalayan mountains. Thanks to the findings in that research, chemotherapy sessions could be much more effective.

Eliminating obstacles to reach the tumor

To understand it well, you have to go by parts. Compounds that seek to attack and kill cancer cells are used in chemotherapy sessions, and Cordycepin is one of them. When it enters our bloodstream it becomes a powerful anticancer metabolite agent called 3′-dATP, but it takes a lot for a good amount of this component to reach the tumor.

The reason for this is that 3′-dATP needs to be transported by nucleosides and go through several transformation phases, in addition to resisting the decomposition that it can undergo in our bloodstream. That greatly reduces the chances that you will be able to contact tumor cells.

What those responsible for the research at Oxford and Nucana have achieved is to modify the Cordycepin by providing it with chemical components that prevent it from breaking down in the blood and that can reach the tumor without any agent that transport them. The result is that much more of the compound reaches the tumor, and therefore the treatment is much more effective.

This modified cordycepin, called NUC-7738, becomes 40 times more effective against tumors in some tests and even leaves less trace of poisoning. At the moment it is in the testing phase, but the results promise and give hope.