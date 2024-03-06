This new WhatsApp improvement will make your life much easier when communicating

Today, WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications to communicate with all your friends and family, quickly and comfortably. Like any digital tool, it is not perfect and something will always be missing to become the best. Therefore, it continues to be updated with the aim of achieving a more optimal user experience and the new feature it is implementing is aimed at a direct access to your contacts . That’s how it works.

The new ways in which we interact with our loved ones has completely changed and now with just a text message in the chat we can give the necessary information. However, WhatsApp does not want the habit of making phone calls to end and, to this end, it has devised a method to encourage its users to add contacts to the application to make it much easier to find them at a glance. How are you going to achieve it? WhatsApp revives the use of calls A new update has arrived for all those beta testers who have the opportunity to try the new WhatsApp features before anyone else with the beta access program. Although the application is mostly used to send messages and chat with our contacts, the truth is that it also has an option to make calls. On this occasion, the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.24.5.5comes loaded with a novelty to make voice calls much faster and more efficiently. This improvement has the main objective of improving the access of our most important contacts and groups by implementing a function called Favorites. In this section, which will be part of the Calls tab, you can add the contacts that you consider important to access in an easier way without having to search through your contact book.

As we have mentioned, this feature is in the process of development, but as you can see in the screenshot, the Favorites function will allow quick access to your essential contacts. In addition, WhatsApp is working on including a system of management of favorite contacts to organize them your way. Thus, you can organize the list by dragging and dropping your contacts with a long press and reorder them easily.

A solution for emergencies

If you are a regular user of WhatsApp, it is also important to keep in mind that it is an application that is used to make calls to our loved ones. Thanks to the Favorites function, users will no longer have to scroll through the contact list to find the right one, simply adding it to Favorites would be enough to detect it immediately. This will save you valuable time and call more quickly if you find yourself in an emergency situation.

At the moment, it is not known for sure when this option will be available, since it must first be tested carefully so that it works correctly and WhatsApp enables free access so that everyone can download it. Although testing has started on the Android version, it is very likely that iPhone users will also have the opportunity to benefit.