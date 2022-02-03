Social networks are the place where misinformation and conspiracy theories are fed the most. A group of scientists realized this and decided to take matters into their own hands. Thanks to this, they managed to find a way to make users more exposed to reliable news.

How will they help get more reliable news out?

Via Pixabay

An interdisciplinary team of computer scientists, physicists and scientists at the University of South Florida has found a way to get people to come across reliable news more often.

The team created a new algorithm using data on web traffic and self-reported partisanship from 6,890 people. Who reflect the diversity of the United States in terms of gender, race and political affiliation.

This tool was inspired by the same recommendation algorithm that is often used in social networks to prioritize the content that is shown to users.

Only this new algorithm, instead of measuring engagement based on the number of users and page views, focuses on a news source’s trustworthiness score and the political diversity of its audience.

What is the error of the current algorithm of social networks?

As Giovanni Luca Ciampaglia, an assistant professor of computer science and engineering at USF, points out: the algorithm only returns content that is related to like-minded people, regardless of whether that material is trustworthy or not.

For this reason, and to prevent misinformation from spreading further, it is imperative that the algorithm starts to show less like-minded and more quality content that can be enjoyed by a diverse audience.

Platforms should include diversity in audiences

The researchers found that incorporating the partisan diversity of a news audience can provide users with reliable news and recommendations. However, in the social media arena they are afraid to do this for fear of partisan bias.

Despite this, the researchers insist that this is possible, since they consider that it can be easily incorporated. And this is so because such measures of diversity can be derived from participation data. In addition, platforms already record this type of data every time users like or share content.