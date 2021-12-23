this new samsung ssd flies at 13,000 mb / s

SSD drives have ended up conquering the market, both domestic and professional. Continuous evolutions in connection technology and interfaces have achieved read and write speeds that were difficult to imagine a few years ago. Whether you are looking for the fastest disk or the SSD with the highest capacity, the market will provide you with very valid solutions from different manufacturers. However, the evolution of these units is unstoppable. Today we know the Samsung’s new PM1743 SSD with a PCIe 5.0 interface that offers 13,000 MB / s speed, twice the current drives.

Samsung is one of the most prominent manufacturers in the SSD market. The Korean firm has a series of very capable devices for all segments, both for home and professional environments (servers, etc.). Today they announced the arrival of the new PM1743 for business servers that integrate the interface PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) 5.0 and they have the sixth generation of V-NAND. This is the new SSD PM1743 from Samsung Yong ho song, Executive Vice President of Samsung, explained that “For more than a decade, Samsung has been working on SSDs based on SATA, SAS and PCIe that have been recognized for their excellent performance and reliability by the main users of enterprise servers, including large companies, governments and financial institutions ”. On the new model, he notes that “The introduction of our PCIe 5.0 SSD, along with ongoing PCIe 6.0-based product developments, will further solidify our technology leadership in the enterprise server market.”

The PCIe 5.0 interface offers bandwidths of 32 giga transfers per second (GT / s), doubling what PCI 4.0 currently offers. The new PM1743 offers unprecedented read and write speeds to meet the increasing technical requirements demanded by data centers around the world.

Specifically, the PM1743 unit offers a sequential read speed of up to 13,000 megabytes per second (MB / s) and a random read of 2,500K IOPS (input / output operations per second). This is 1.9 times and 1.7 times faster than previous PCI 4.0-based products.

Regarding write speeds, we have a sequential write speed of 6,600 megabytes per second (MB / s) and a random write of 250K IOPS (input / output operations per second). Again, this is 1.9 times and 1.7 times faster than previous PCI 4.0-based products.

In addition to all this, this new SSD offers improved energy efficiency with up to 608 MB / s per watt, a 30% improvement over the previous generation. It will be available in a wide range of capacities from 1.92 TB to 15.36 TB, and in both 2.5-inch and 3-inch EDSFF (E3.S) formats. For now we have no price and its production will begin in the first quarter of 2022.