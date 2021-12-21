This new launcher for Android TV simplifies its use by taking customization to the extreme: we tested FLauncher

A new launcher for Android TV begins to take its first steps promising a simplified experience with less Google traces: FLauncher can now be downloaded to TVs and players with Android TV. And we have tested it: although it still has development, the truth is that includes plenty of options for everyday use.

Televisions with Android TV offer a Smart TV experience allowing the installation of applications from the Google Play Store (even from outside). Although they are similar devices, televisions and players share Android’s ability to change appearance with mobiles– Launchers are the best way to do it. For Android TV there are not too many, but little by little things change.

Launcher with grid, customization and no ads

Above, Google TV interface; below, FLutter (on the Nvidia Shield TV)

FLauncher maintains the appearance of the cards that Google includes in the native interface of Android TV: rectangular and with rounded corners. The new launcher allows you to sort all the applications by categories in order to create a grid from which to open the main apps and games for the user with one click.

A key detail of FLauncher is that it not only shows the applications officially supported by Android TV, it also reflects those that are installed through APK that are not yet fully adapted to use on TV. This greatly facilitates the task of using Google Chrome, Xbox Game Pass and more applications that Android TV does not show directly despite having them installed.

Despite being an app in development, FLauncher works really well. It is much smoother than the serial interface (even that of Google TV), lighter, does not show recommended content automatically (ads), allows to sort everything installed manually (it is more laborious, also more efficient) and includes an action that cannot be done on Android TV (not even with the Google TV layer): apply a wallpaper.

Your Android TV just the way you want

FLauncher with a Matrix Resurrections wallpaper

FLauncher’s design is attractive, but above all functional. Loses the presence of the recommended content in large size, is what Google TV does best, for example. Even so, the new launcher makes it much easier to access the most important apps for each person.

As soon as you start all the apps are available on the screen, whether or not they are officially compatible with Android TV (those that are not specific for this system also appear). Although it is in the settings where the magic works: FLauncher allows you to order everything installed as you wish.

Hide apps so children don’t see themFor example, you can also categorize the software in a very specific way (sports streaming, for example). Furthermore, the categorization allows ordering by carousel and also by grid: building an Android TV grid to your liking is much easier with FLutter.

Choosing a wallpaper is also possible, it is an element that completes the personalization list. And it not only supports one image of all the ones stored on the Android TV, FLutter will also allow downloading from Unsplash. This last option is not yet available, it will surely be activated in future versions.

Very good launcher, above it is free (although in English)

If you are looking for a replacement for the native interface of your Android TV, and you are not convinced by Google TV, FLutter may be that launcher that ends up improving your use of television. It is less conspicuous since the content is restricted to the cards, but ends up gaining sorting and categorization options.

After testing FLutter on our Nvidia Shield TV it will surely become the replacement interface for the one offered by Nvidia as standard. Having all the apps available with their direct access is a notable advantage. And the wallpaper thing ended up winning us over.