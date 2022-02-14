This MagSafe accessory for iPhone turns your mobile into a HIFI player

In recent times we have all heard about lossless music, HIFI or high resolution. Apple Music or Amazon have added it free of charge, which has done the heck to classics like Spotify, which is still anchored in standard quality in the hope that its users will not notice the difference between the two types of streaming.

Now, that HIFI quality or lossless music, do not think that it is something that we can all experience with our current smartphones. Finding devices that have the technology capable of reproducing them and that then have outlets to connect cable headsets can be counted with the fingers of a few hands, which, for example, does not include Apple iPhones.

An accessory to improve the sound

Thus, the guys at Khadas have developed an accessory that takes advantage of the holding power of MagSafe magnets to allow the iPhone to become a powerful lossless HIFI music player. And for that, nothing like install a DAC, which is nothing more than a device capable of transforming the digital signal into an analog one, something that is essential to enjoy the nuances and sharpness provided by the files used for high-fidelity music playback.

This accessory has an extremely compact design, which fits perfectly to the iPhone 12 and 13, which are the ones with MagSafe, and which integrates a 1,160 mAh battery. which allows it to function completely autonomously. So much so that will be able to play lossless audio for just over 8 hours that will not be consumed from our smartphone. Its specifications are really interesting and are similar to those that we could find in that Sony Android Wlakman and take advantage of its LDAC compatibility for data transmission via bluetooth.

This standard allows to send up to three times more amount of data than a normal bluetooth signal, making it easy to transfer HIFI-quality music with compatible headphones. If you are interested in acquiring it, you can do it right now from the Indiegogo page, where it has already fulfilled all its crowdfunding objectives. Its price is around 140 euros (with shipping costs, etc.) and its delivery date is scheduled for next March. So take advantage, it’s worth it.

>