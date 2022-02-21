Tech GiantsGoogle

This little-known Google Chrome trick makes it much easier to go back in history

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Browsing the Internet you can start reading about lizards and end up on Google Play Services, and sometimes you will need retrace your steps to pages you’ve visited before. There are several ways to do it, and one of them is quite hidden.

The easiest way to see the list of pages you have visited so far and return to any of themwithout having to go one by one, is hidden in plain sight: it requires a long press on a button.

go back

If you have turned from one page to another and you need to go back several steps, you have several ways to do it. The most conventional way is to press back in the browser, once for each step. Also, you can open the ⋮ menu and enter Recordalthough the history view of Google Chrome is a bit confusing, since all the open tabs on all devices are mixed, even if it is not on mobile.

There is an easier way to do this that is much faster and more efficient. It’s not new, far from it -it’s also in a certain way in Google Chrome for PC- but it’s not obvious, unless you like to press buttons at random: you have to do a long tap on the back button in the navigation bar.

back button

Doing so displays a simple list with the last pages you have visited in this tab, so it’s much easier to go back several steps without having to go one step at a time. It also includes a shortcut to see the complete history (in general, of all Google) and, if the list of pages you have visited is quite short, an access to open a new tab is also included.

This Google Chrome gesture has a small catch: you need to use the navigation bar to be able to do the long touch, because gesture navigation does not support the long touch. If you use gesture navigation on mobile, then you will need to repeat the gesture once for each page back or use the menu Record, with a few extra touches. The price to pay for progress.

Previous articleWhatsApp tests new interface in group calls, and it is a success
Next articleRealme fast charging will reach its maximum speed on February 28 on board the Realme GT 2 Pro
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

TCL TABMAX 10.4, the new TCL tablet, with 8000mAh, 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of space and just over 200 euros

Tablets are the ideal device for drawing, watching series and movies or playing games without relying on the...
Android

Realme fast charging will reach its maximum speed on February 28 on board the Realme GT 2 Pro

Fast charging is the feature associated with mobile phone batteries that has advanced the most in...
Google

This little-known Google Chrome trick makes it much easier to go back in history

Browsing the Internet you can start reading about lizards and end up on Google Play Services,...
Tech News

WhatsApp tests new interface in group calls, and it is a success

The number of options that are tested for the WhatsApp messaging application is incredible, and not always...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.