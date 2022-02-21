This little-known Google Chrome trick makes it much easier to go back in history

Browsing the Internet you can start reading about lizards and end up on Google Play Services, and sometimes you will need retrace your steps to pages you’ve visited before. There are several ways to do it, and one of them is quite hidden.

The easiest way to see the list of pages you have visited so far and return to any of themwithout having to go one by one, is hidden in plain sight: it requires a long press on a button.

go back

If you have turned from one page to another and you need to go back several steps, you have several ways to do it. The most conventional way is to press back in the browser, once for each step. Also, you can open the ⋮ menu and enter Recordalthough the history view of Google Chrome is a bit confusing, since all the open tabs on all devices are mixed, even if it is not on mobile.

There is an easier way to do this that is much faster and more efficient. It’s not new, far from it -it’s also in a certain way in Google Chrome for PC- but it’s not obvious, unless you like to press buttons at random: you have to do a long tap on the back button in the navigation bar.

Doing so displays a simple list with the last pages you have visited in this tab, so it’s much easier to go back several steps without having to go one step at a time. It also includes a shortcut to see the complete history (in general, of all Google) and, if the list of pages you have visited is quite short, an access to open a new tab is also included.

This Google Chrome gesture has a small catch: you need to use the navigation bar to be able to do the long touch, because gesture navigation does not support the long touch. If you use gesture navigation on mobile, then you will need to repeat the gesture once for each page back or use the menu Record, with a few extra touches. The price to pay for progress.