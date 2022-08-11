This LGTBIQ+ app helps establish healthy relationships

This is the app that created the Photo: Hinge feature

This is the dating app hinge that has launched a question section within its platform to help people in the community + a resolve questions about how they should manage their first dates and the boundaries to keep in mind while meeting your potential partner.

The function will be called “NFAQs” or Not-So-Frequently Asked-Questions for its acronym in English, which translates into Spanish as “Not so frequently asked questions” and the objective of the function is address in an educational way aspects of relationships between people in the community.

The above because according to the editor of the magazine ThemPhillip Picardi and his partner, the doctor of the abcnews, Darien Sutton, on the internet and in general in today’s society there is not enough information or tools that can expressly teach LGTBIQ+ people about the proper way to maintain relationships and meet new prospects. This is compared to the amount of information that straight people have access to when it comes to romantic relationships.

helps- - -relationships.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> LGTBIQ+ people do not have information about relationships at their disposal Photo: Vladimir Velásquez / Lima Antigua helps- - -relationships.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The foregoing is supported by the same application based on a study they carried out and with which they identified that four out of five people in the community have not found valuable and inclusive information when inquiring about relationships and dating new people. The dating platform ensures that this translates into another barrier for queer people who want to find someone with whom to establish a healthy relationship.

With all this, the journalist from Them and the doctor from ABC are some of the main members of the team that will answer the questions of the section. “Apps sometimes don’t make it easy for people in the community to communicate and get to know each other… so I’m very happy to see ideas like “NFAQ” that will help answer questions about issues that really concern us all.”

For example, everything related to the use of substances is one of the topics that raises the most questions among people in the community, and now they will have their answers with this new feature.

People in the community want to know how to set limits on substance use

As for these concerns, Darien Sutton says he is more than happy to help people set their own limits and make them relevant to them without being prejudiced. The doctor indicates the following :”I think there is so much stigma related to the issue of substance use that people make decisions before they meet someone” .

And with this the professional invites people to meditate and identify the thoughts and emotions they associate with substance use as well as letting them know that it is totally valid to relate to those who share their limits in this regard.

In addition, Sutton adds that it is okay to sit down and talk to the person you have met online and listen to their points of view. they may not end up as boyfriends but it can be a good friendship.

People in the community want more information on how to maintain healthy relationships

Another issue that has been quite important for the application to address is religion, because within the community, these beliefs can take on a delicate hue if one considers that many people have found rejection in these institutions.

Philip Picardi assures that “If I had sat across from my partner eight years ago and told me that his faith was very important to him, I probably would have considered it a red flag. … it would have been like, I don’t know if I want to get involved with a religious couple.”

And it is that another revealing fact of the investigation made by Hinge, shows that 81% of LGBTIQ+ people would not consider dating someone who holds different religious beliefs.

Some LGTBIQ+ people have had complex experiences related to religion. Photo: Mauricio Toro press.

To this, Picardi replies that if the dates end up engaging in faith-related conversations, instead of questioning, it would be appropriate to listen and empathize with the experiences of the other, and finally recognize the common points regarding values ​​without focusing on a religious institution.

: