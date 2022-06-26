This Is Your Last Chance To Enter Fstoppers’ Hilarious Photoshop Competition

During our 4 month project with Elia Locardi I didn’t shave once. During this time my beard got a little out of control. Last week I had a little fun shaving it off slowly and creating portraits of myself as different characters. I’m now giving out the raw files to you, to abuse them as you see fit.
As you can see I took 8 pictures with varying lengths of facial hair. You can download all of the raw and high res jpgs at the Fstoppers General Discussion Group. There are no rules, I simply want you to have fun. On Thursday April 15 I will choose my 8 favorite edits and I will do a post on the front of Fstoppers with attribution to each of the editors PLUS I will give each of the winners their choice of any of our digital tutorials in the Fstoppers Store (most are worth $300 each). To submit your entries, don’t post them here, post them in this thread.