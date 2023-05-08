This is your last chance to claim games like ‘God of War’ from the PS Plus Collection

If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription and the ability to log in to a PlayStation 5 (a console that’s ), it’s worth bearing in mind that Sony is offering access to a bunch of great PS4 games at no extra cost. You’ll need to act pretty quickly to snag them if you haven’t already though, as the .

That means this weekend is your last chance to snap up 19 notable first-party and third-party games from the collection. In a similar fashion to the monthly games that Sony offers all PS Plus members, you’ll have access to titles that you claim from the collection on both PS4 and PS5 as long as you remain a subscriber.

You’ll need to claim them on a PS5 console, rather than on PS4 or the web version of the PlayStation Store. To do so, go to the Benefits section of the PS Plus tab. The games in the are:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (Zombies Chronicles Edition)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War (2018)

Infamous Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

There’s something for just about everyone on that list, though it got a little shorter last May when Sony removed Persona 5. The Last of Us, God of War, Bloodborne and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End are among the most highly regarded PlayStation titles (even if versions of all those except Bloodborne are ). Some of the games, such as God of War and Ratchet and Clank, have been updated to optimize them for PS5.

It’s worth noting that most of the games in the collection are also available to PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers, so it’s a better deal if you’re on the Essential plan. However, Sony has started rotating some of its first-party games . Claiming the games from the PS Plus Collection now will ensure you have permanent access to them — as long as you keep paying for your subscription, of course.