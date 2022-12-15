This is Xiaomi Sound Pro, Xiaomi’s most premium smart speaker

Xiaomi is capable of surprising us with many of the solutions it brings to the market. The most recent of these is a new high-end smart speaker with an elegant and distinctive design, but above all, with excellent audio quality and compatibility with a multitude of connections, rivaling speakers like the Amazon Echo Studio or the Apple HomePod, among other solutions from renowned brands.

Is about xiaomi sound proa device that has a cylindrical shape, and whose integrated LED light ring, instead of serving to offer notifications, is an integrated ambient lighting system that will act to the beat of the sound that is being reproduced through a series of pearl”.



Inside the device, it has a system made up of a three-unit full-range speaker, a three-unit passive system, a woofer and a subwoofer. With this system, also managed with the HARMAN AudioEFX audio software, the device is capable of taking audio waves to 360º under a power of up to 40W.

Support for SBC and AAC broadcast standards ensure superior audio quality.

It also houses a series of defined presets, to be used according to different needs, even allowing its operation together with a second unit for a stereo experience, and it is even capable of analyzing objects that may be found close to where it is located. Locate to make any sound adjustments necessary to ensure the best possible listening experience.

With multiple connectivity options

In the connection section, in addition to the usual Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, it also supports Wi-Fi connectivity, with which it is possible to manage playback from a mobile phone through the Xiaomi Home application, and NFC connectivity for direct linking with a android device.

It also has a 3.5mm jack connector to enable cable connection with external audio sources, and support for AirPlay 2 for listening to music streamed from iPhone mobiles.

This model is compatible with Xiaomi’s own virtual assistant, XiaoAI.

Its sale price is about 999 yuan, about 135 euros to change, although for now it will remain in the Chinese market, it is unknown if the company intends to take it to international markets.

Image credit: Xiaomi