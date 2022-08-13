This is Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, the new Xiaomi productivity tablet with a 12.4″ screen

There is no doubt that this has been a week full of announcements of new electronic devices, where in addition to Samsung with its Unpacked event, other technology brands have also coincided this week to present their new options in the consumer electronics segment. which will soon be brought to market.

Among the new options, we are going to pay special attention to the new designed for more demanding users. And it is that yesterday, in addition to the new folding phone and its humanoid robot, the company has also presented the new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, the evolution of its tablet with which it will try to face the analogous options of companies like Samsung or Apple.



The new competition to productivity tablets from Samsung and Apple

Unlike last year’s version, this new version has a larger , going from 11″ to 12.4″, a 2K resolution screen that also has a refresh rate of 120Hz, although the sampling rate decreases to 120 Hz and color depth also decreases to 8 bits compared to the previous version.

At the level of power and performance, this equipment has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which, although it is not the most recent, tends to be one of the most solvent that there is at the moment, also taking into account that the variants that will be put on the market will only have WiFi connectivity.

In this sense, this processor will be accompanied by 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. In the photographic section, the rear camera configuration consists of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, bringing a 20MP sensor camera as a front camera.

With regard to autonomy, the improvement in this change increases the capacity to 10,000 mAh, giving it an autonomy of two days, although the 67W fast charge means that users can have a full charge in just 68 minutes.

As far as wireless connectivity is concerned, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

This model will also come with a DisplayPort connector that will allow connection to a monitor or television. It also includes a USB-C connector with USB 3.2 Gen 1 technology and at the operating system level, it comes with Android 12 with the MIUI 13 customization layer.

This device starts at a price of 3,000 yuan, equivalent to about 433.49 euros in exchange. Those interested will be able to purchase its stylus with 4096 levels of sensitivity and full-size keyboard as an option.

It will be a matter of waiting for the company to decide if it takes it to international markets.

Via: GSMArena

Image Credit: Xiaomi