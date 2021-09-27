This is Xiaomi CIVI, a new medium-high range of quite interesting mobiles

As they promised days ago, Xiaomi has just officially presented today its new family of CIVI mobiles, a family of mobiles located in the upper-middle range and aimed especially at the youth sector of users, with a commitment to the design premium and for the photographic benefits.

At first glance, it stands out for its screen with lateral curvatures and very narrow edges, although the best is found in the characteristics of this screen, being AMOLED type with a refresh rate of 120Hz, touch sampling rate of 240Hz and with an integrated fingerprint sensor.



It is also a 6.55-inch screen that offers images at FullHD + resolution, compatible with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, and that is integrated into a fairly thin and light body.

But despite targeting especially young users, the rest of the characteristics of this family are also interesting, starting with the commitment to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and followed by the generous RAM and storage capacities: 8GB / 128GB, 8GB / 256GB and 12GB / 256GB.

In either case, users can expand the internal storage via microSD cards.

Regarding photographic features, we can highlight that it has a front camera, located in a central hole in the screen, with a 32MP sensor (f / 2.0) although the rear camera setup consists of a 64MP main camera (f / 1.79) + an 8MP wide-angle camera (f / 2.2) and a 2MP macro camera (f / 2.4).

This family is also generous in terms of battery, with a capacity of 4,500 mAh and support for fast charging of 55W. It has Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi ac, and 5G. For the audio experience this family has stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and support for FM Radio.

At the moment it will come with Android 11 under the MIUI 12.5 customization layer, although it is very possible that it will be updated to Android 12, which will soon see the light, and even to the new version of MIUI in the making.

At the moment it will be marketed in the Chinese market in three different colors: sazul, black and gold, starting from 2,599 yuan for the lowest configuration, equivalent to about 344 euros at the exchange rate.

It is followed by the 8GB / 256GB configuration that will be about 2,899 yuan, equivalent to about 384 euros, and finally the 12GB / 256GB option will be about 3,199 yuan, equivalent to about 423 euros at the change.

It is unknown if Xiaomi will launch it to international markets and in its case under the same name, taking into account that many times, its models reach completely renowned international markets.

But the interesting thing about this family of mobiles is what it offers according to the prices at which it will hit the market.