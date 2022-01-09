This is why Apple has yet to release a foldable iPhone

Samsung launched its first folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, more than two years ago. He is not alone. Other brands such as Huawei, Motorola or, more recently, Oppo and Honor have also presented their folding devices or are about to do so.

However, to date, Apple has shown no intention of launching a foldable iPhone, and it is something that intrigues many users.

Obviously Apple has foldable iPhone prototypes, but if it hasn’t released any models to date, you must have some good reason not to.

Now a source called DylanDKT has shared some facts about the rumored foldable iPhone.

This source claims that Apple is “Working and testing multiple prototypes with certain folding screens.” But nevertheless, Apple seems to have doubts about the folding smartphone trend.

Are folding smartphones the future? That is the question

“There are too many compromises with folding screen technology,” indicates DylanDKT. “There’s also doubts about whether folding smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or they will fall into obsolescence. “

As a result, Apple is “Watching the market carefully and learning from your competitors’ failures.” Those flaws probably include the construction problems of the early models, which were brittle and did not resist contact with water / dust.

The goal, according to DylanDKT, is tomake sure that a foldable iPhone “This is not a step back from the current iPhone form factor.”

Other industry analysts, such as Ming-Chi Kuo, have suggested that the launch of a foldable iPhone won’t come until 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.