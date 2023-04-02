This is what you need to do to connect multiple JBL speakers together

It is clear that JBL usually makes some of the most popular portable speakers on the market. However, it can be a bit confusing understand the differences between your JBL PartyBoost and Connect+ speakers. What does this mean? Well, not all JBL speakers can be connected to each other.

In fact, the issue is that JBL PartyBoost speakers can only be connected with other JBL PartyBoost speakersthe same thing happening with Connect+ speakers that can only be linked with other Connect+ speakers.

Whatever then the type of speaker you have, let us explain this time how can you connect multiple JBL speakers togetherLet’s go, the sound for the party will be ready very soon.

JBL PartyBoost speakers cannot be paired with Connect+ speakers

As we previously mentioned, it is important that you are very clear that these two types of JBL speakers cannot be connected to each other. In other words, a JBL Flip 6 and a Flip 4 will not be able to connect, despite being under the same Flip line. The former uses PartyBoost, while the latter uses Connect+. However, it will be possible to connect a Flip 6 to the Flip 5, since both use the PartyBoost standard.

In case you have doubts about whether the devices you have at home can be linked or not, we will show you below a list of compatible JBL PartyBoost and Connect+ speakers:

– JBL Party Boost: JBL Boombox 2, JBL Charge 5, JBL Flip, 5 JBL Flip 6, JBL Pulse 4, JBL Xtreme 3.

– JBL Connect+: JBL Boombox, JBL Charge 3, JBL Charge 4, JBL Flip 4, JBL Pulse 3, JBL Xtreme 2.

What to do to connect JBL PartyBoost speakers together

To go in an orderly manner, below you can see first what you should do to connect JBL PartyBoost speakers togetherso pay attention:

– First of all, download the JBL Portable app on your mobile, available for Android and iOS devices.

– Connect your mobile with the JBL PartyBoost speaker. To do this, press the button bluetooth from the speaker, then from your mobile go to Settingnow enter connected devices and lastly in Pair new device (exact path varies by phone).

– Tap the name of your JBL speaker.

– Press now on Connect on all the rear speakers you want to connect. You will have to wait about 30 seconds for the device to connect.

– Open the JBL Portable app and choose between the mode Stereo either Party.

What to do to connect JBL Connect+ speakers together

If you come to have JBL Connect+ speakersthese are the steps you must follow to link them:

– Have the JBL Portable application downloaded on your mobile, available for Android and iOS devices.

– Connect your mobile with the JBL Connect+ speaker via Bluetooth. For this point you can follow the same steps that we mentioned just above.

– Now play some music on the speaker that is connected to the mobile.

– Click on the button Connect for all the speakers you want to link.

– Wait about 30 seconds for the device to connect.

– Open the app JBL Portable and select the mode Stereo either Party.