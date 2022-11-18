This is what will happen to you if you don’t use your Paypal account for a long time

The advantages of using Paypal are well known, to the point of being one of the electronic payment platforms widely used throughout the world, but among those who are registered in it, there are those who have stopped using them for a long period of time. .

In this regard, Paypal will soon start charging those who have not used their PayPal accounts for a long period of time. The measure seeks to get users to recover the use of their accounts or, on the contrary, unsubscribe, thereby avoiding so-called ghost accounts.



On a support page, Paypal notes that will begin to charge ten euros as an inactivity fee to those accounts that have not had activity in the last 12 months, deducting from the available balance, although those with a balance of less than ten euros will have the amount they have available.

Those who do not have any balance will not be deducted anything so as not to cause a negative balance with the charge.

If after deducting the fee, there is no positive balance in the accounts and the inactivity is maintained for another sixty days, Paypal leaves the doors open to the closure of those accounts after those sixty days.

Paypal also indicates those actions that users have been able to perform before last October 28 so that their accounts are not considered inactive to avoid charging this fee:

Sign in to the account

Shop wherever PayPal is accepted

Send money to friends and family or providers of products and services

Withdraw money from the account

Donate to a charity with the account

It is still an online measure to those carried out by many of the traditional banking entities as an incentive to use their services to avoid charging fees and commissions, although in the case of Paypal there is clearly greater flexibility.

It is now a matter of those users who have forgotten that they have a Paypal account to find out by using them or deleting them permanently.

More information: Paypal