This is what the reactions to WhatsApp messages look like for…

WhatsApp for iPhone users are waiting to be able to release the acclaimed reactions that are similar to those of Messenger or iMessage. It is not long before we can have it on our device thanks to the fact that WABetaInfo reported that there is already a preview of these reactions. Reactions with emojis in WhatsApp As you can see from the screenshots, the emojis are similar to those that are normally used. The only difference is that you can react to the sending of a message or image and the emoji will appear at the bottom of the message balloon. There will be 6 reactions, ranging from the classic like, I love it, laughing, surprised, sad and thanks emojis. WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022 It remains to be seen if any additional animation comes out or it will only be something as simple as placing a small emoji below the message. Just press and hold a message to see the reactions. In group chats, WABetaInfo has said that it will be possible to see who is reacting to each message. The beta version 22.2.72 It is the one that allowed you to configure reaction notifications but you still could not react to any message.

Is it a copy of iMessage? It may be, but the reality is that on Instagram you can even react with any emoji that is available. We have no doubt that this function will arrive soon, it could be next month.

Will you use reactions?

If you’re used to iMessage, these reactions may not raise your expectations. An Android user could react the same way as they are used to the reactions of other messaging services such as Telegram, Instagram or Messenger itself.

WABetaInfo indicates that reactions will be protected with end-to-end encryption. Something similar to what Facebook did with Messenger and its GIFs, reactions and other functions. What do you think of this note? Has WhatsApp improved on its own merit or has it been based on other apps to improve?

