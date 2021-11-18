This is what the new WhatsApp application for Windows looks like

Many believe that universal Windows apps are dead, but Facebook (now Meta) isn’t giving up on them just yet. And it is that as they have shared it from Aggiornamenti Lumia, WhatsApp has launched a new application for UWP in Windows 10 and Windows 11 in beta, and has some new features.

Users have been asking for a UWP version of WhatsApp for a long time, and they will finally get it. In fact, we can currently find this application available to install and test on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems. The application is quite fast, it loads very fast and it will be nice if you are a heavy WhatsApp user.

People complaining about UWP deserve Electron apps pic.twitter.com/kzb1gladAx – Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 15, 2021

This new application for UWP has several improvements over the latter and has been completely recoded. It is compatible with various devices and can work independently of the newly incorporated multi-device function on up to 4 devices. There is also a cleaner app design that is more in line with the web version of WhatsApp. That includes a slim header, a compact settings menu, and support for toast notifications when the app is closed.

Yet another cool feature of this new UWP app is the new drawing function, a simple feature that can make the most of Windows devices with touch capabilities. Just draw / write / doodle on the panel and click send – your drawing will automatically be sent to the recipient as an image.

In addition, it will no longer be necessary to keep the WhatsApp desktop application open to receive notifications, since this new version will have some built-in notifications between system prompts, with notifications even when the app is closed.