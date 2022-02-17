This is what the new OPPO Find X5 look like

Oppo has confirmed its presence at the Mobile World Congress 2022.

The company will host an event on February 28 in Barcelona at the MWC where it is expected to show off the Find X5 series phones.

Oppo’s Find X5 series will consist of three models: Find X5 Pro, Find X5 and Find X5 Lite.

Before the launch, Evan Blass, through a Tweet has leaked the promotional posters of the three phones.

Leaked renders of the Oppo Find X5 Lite reveal a design similar to that of the Oppo Reno 7 SE. In the past, we have heard that the Reno7 SE could make its debut as the Find X5 Lite in the global market.

Specs and Features

Oppo has recently confirmed its collaboration with Hasselblad.

The Find X5 series phones will offer 50MP main cameras tuned by Hasselblad.

Furthermore, these devices will be equipped with a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13 MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

For selfies, Find X5 series devices will feature 32MP selfie cameras.

Find X5 series devices will offer 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display panels with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm’s flagship will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, manufactured on Samsung’s 4nm process.

The Find X5 series devices will offer a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.