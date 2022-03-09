This is what the new iPad Air 2022 offers

In today’s virtual Apple keynote we have also seen the update of the iPad Air, which begins to have the same SoC as the one that has been available in the most recent iPad Pro for a year and a half, to the detriment of the A14 Bionic SoC.

With the SoC M1 inside, the new iPad Air 2022 not only will it be up to 60% faster, but it will also You can have 5G connectivity in those variants with support for data networks. In any case, its USB-C port will be twice as fast, arriving with a data transfer speed of 10 Gbps.



An update that brings it closer to the iPad Pro

The screen remains at 10.9 inches, with 1640 x 2360 pixels of resolution, 500 nits of brightness and support for True Tone technology, only now it is also compatible with the P3 color gamut.

As in previous generations, the options of 64GB and 256GB of internal storage are also maintained. yesu front camera does change, now having 12MP compared to the 7MP of the previous generation, keeping the 12MP sensor of the rear camera.

For this generation there is variations on color options, where users will be able to choose from five different options: space gray, star white, pink, purple and blue.

This new generation maintains compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil, with the Magic Keyboard, and even with the Smart Keyboard Folio and Smart Folio cases, so those who come from the previous generation will not need to update the accessories they have been using. with the same.

Users will be able to get their units starting at $599 for the Wi-Fi only option, or starting at $749 for those who want cellular data compatibility as well.

Like the rest of the devices presented today, the official launch will take place on March 18, although before that, those interested may join the pre-orders.

More information: Apple