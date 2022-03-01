This is what the new Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro look like

Honor, the company that was once a sub-brand of Huawei, has also presented its new devices today, within the framework of the celebration of MWC 2022. Among the devices presented is the Honor Magic 4 series, composed of two members: Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro, both high-end, with 5G connectivity, where the main differences will be found in the screen and in the battery, sharing many similarities.

And it is that both come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as a processor, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, both of which have a unique configuration. Both also offer a 12MP front camera with a viewing angle of 100 degrees, but we also find differences in the camera configuration, since in the Pro model it is accompanied by a 3D depth sensor, making the perforation on the screen something more outstanding. .



Regarding the rear camera configuration, both come with a main camera and a 50MP angular camera, while the Honor Magic 4 is satisfied with a third 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, the Honor Magic 4 Pro bets on a 64MP telephoto camera, with x3.5 optical zoom, introducing an 8×8 dTOF depth sensor into the camera module.

Honor has designed its photographic section so that it can capture a higher level of light of up to 18%, and also offers a fusion mode combining images from several cameras to obtain the best photos in different situations.

Putting the focus on the screen, the Honor Magic 4 has a 6.55″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Honor Magic 4 Pro goes further with a 6.81″ AMOLED LTPO 3.0 1920Hz PWM Dimming type curved panel screen, with QHD+ resolution, with variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling, with 100% compatibility with the DCI-P3 color space, capable of reaching a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

As we say, we also find notable differences in the battery section. The first option simply features a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W SuperCharge, while the Pro option features a 4,600mAh battery. with 100W SuperCharge fast charging and 100W wireless charging.

Both come with 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, missing NFC connectivity. In terms of protection against dust and water, the former is IP54 certified, while the Pro option is IP68 certified.

Both will have Android 12 with the Magic UI 6.0 customization layer, and will arrive in Spain during the month of May for 899 euros and 1,099 euros, respectively.

In addition to this mobile duo, the company also presented the new Honor Earbuds 3 Pro headphones, with a temperature sensor, and the new Honor Watch GS 3 smartwatch in Barcelona today.

